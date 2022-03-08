John B. Hess Sells 150,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

