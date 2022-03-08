John P. Rielly Sells 61,438 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 61,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $6,159,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HES stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 37.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 50.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.
Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
