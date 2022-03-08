John P. Rielly Sells 61,438 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 61,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $6,159,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 37.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 50.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

