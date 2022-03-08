John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,785 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

