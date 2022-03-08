John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $215.61

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.61 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.00). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 158.30 ($2.07), with a volume of 2,176,686 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.97).

The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.61.

In related news, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £24,455.34 ($32,043.16). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,292.53). Insiders have purchased 4,144 shares of company stock worth $908,251 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

