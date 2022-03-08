JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Down 3.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.17 and last traded at $79.17. 1,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 41,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBMC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 158.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter.

