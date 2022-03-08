JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Down 2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.85 and last traded at $57.85. Approximately 63 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,379,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000.

