JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 285.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

