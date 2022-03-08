Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Down 12.9%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 169,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 370,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.