K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.30

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £71.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.30.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £54,928.20 ($71,970.91). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 52,546 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,912.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

