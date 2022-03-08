Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.08

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.08 and traded as low as $41.51. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 1,122 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

