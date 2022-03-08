Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.07. 395,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 89,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a market cap of C$42.60 million and a PE ratio of -17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

