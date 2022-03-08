Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

