Katalyo Market Capitalization Hits $665,774.93 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $665,774.93 and approximately $948.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00042721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.14 or 0.06520038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,470.09 or 0.99731820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

