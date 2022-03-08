Katapult (KPLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Katapult stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48.
In other Katapult news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $94,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 691,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
