Kava Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.47 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00007666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $502.35 million and $63.47 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00189707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00335524 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 157,419,867 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

