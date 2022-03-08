Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

K opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

