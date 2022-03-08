Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 459,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kelso Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

KIQ opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.