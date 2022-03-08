Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 1,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

