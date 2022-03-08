Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading Down 2.9%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $439.47 and last traded at $449.74. Approximately 5,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on KYCCF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyence has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.05.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.