KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $557.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $722,203.06 and $557.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.38 or 0.06643842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00135816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046441 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

