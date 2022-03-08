KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Reaches $2.58 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $306,628.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00105073 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,633,042 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.