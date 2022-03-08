Kineko (KKO) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 12% against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1,690.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.77 or 0.06636736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.69 or 0.99947041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

