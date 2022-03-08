Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 6.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85. 17,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,361,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,596 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

