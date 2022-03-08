Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 6.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85. 17,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,361,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
