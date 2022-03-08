Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.06 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

