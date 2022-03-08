Klever (KLV) One Day Volume Tops $2.24 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. Klever has a total market cap of $69.27 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.77 or 0.06636736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.69 or 0.99947041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

