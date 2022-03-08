Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($107.61) to €97.00 ($105.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 96,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,758. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

