Kobocoin (KOBO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Kobocoin has a total market capitalization of $232,829.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kobocoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kobocoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,260.82 or 0.99961742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00231977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00134238 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00272730 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00030983 BTC.

Kobocoin Profile

KOBO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Kobocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kobocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kobocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kobocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.