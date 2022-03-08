Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,483. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $137.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

