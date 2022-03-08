Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.
Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
