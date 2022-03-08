Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

