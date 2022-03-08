Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.15.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

