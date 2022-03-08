Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.
Koios Beverage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)
