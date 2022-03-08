Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $3.15. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 15,097 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

