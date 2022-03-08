Konomi Network Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $405,067.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00104899 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,435,773 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

