Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.
KTB opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
