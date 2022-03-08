Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 359,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26.

