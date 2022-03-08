Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 9.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.14. 209,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,320,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

