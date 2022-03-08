Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several research firms recently commented on DNUT. Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

