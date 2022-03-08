Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 876.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

