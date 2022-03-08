Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Down 2.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 92,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 76,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kubient in the third quarter worth $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kubient in the third quarter worth $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kubient by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

