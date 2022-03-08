Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Board Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,890. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

