Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.04

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 7052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

