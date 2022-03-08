Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH stock traded down $6.93 on Tuesday, hitting $259.82. 974,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,910. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $231.64 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

