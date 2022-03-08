Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.77. Lannett shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 272,326 shares traded.

LCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,400 shares of company stock worth $116,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

