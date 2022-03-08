Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

