Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

LSDAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins downgraded Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF remained flat at $$120.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.46. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.