LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $19.26 million and $44,028.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.86 or 0.06636895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.00 or 0.99689647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046434 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 763,825,237 coins and its circulating supply is 649,781,731 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

