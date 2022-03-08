Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.49

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.49 and traded as high as $29.35. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 26,051 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

