Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,266 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.