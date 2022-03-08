Lemonade (LMND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Lemonade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

2/25/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $22.00.

1/18/2022 – Lemonade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

1/13/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of LMND stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

