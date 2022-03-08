Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 277,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,809,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
Several research firms have recently commented on LI. Barclays upped their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,102,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
